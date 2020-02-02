Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 02.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852927 ISIN: AT0000644505 Ticker-Symbol: LEN 
Tradegate
31.01.20
21:37 Uhr
71,50 Euro
-0,60
-0,83 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
LENZING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LENZING AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
70,60
71,60
01.02.
71,00
71,55
31.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LENZING
LENZING AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LENZING AG71,50-0,83 %