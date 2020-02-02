Lenzing: The Management Board of fibers company Lenzing has decided to focus in the coming years on expanding its lyocell production capacities in Asia, where Lenzing's greenfield project in Thailand is progressing well. Consequently, engineering costs related to the mothballed US lyocell fiber expansion will be fully written off. In addition, viscose prices continued to decline throughout the year, currently trading at historically unprecedented low levels. This unfavorable price development affected the Group's operating performance. Based on the above, the Lenzing Group's preliminary, unaudited results for 2019 lead to a full-year revenue of Euro 2.11 bn (2018: Euro 2.18 bn), an EBITDA of Euro 327 mn (2018: Euro 382 mn) and a net profit of Euro 114 mn (2018: Euro ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...