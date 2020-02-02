Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 02.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A118Z8 ISIN: AT0000A18XM4 Ticker-Symbol: DQW1 
Tradegate
31.01.20
21:31 Uhr
36,790 Euro
-2,050
-5,28 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
AMS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,870
37,480
01.02.
36,810
36,980
31.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMS
AMS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMS AG36,790-5,28 %
ANDRITZ AG35,740-0,78 %