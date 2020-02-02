ams: ams AG, a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, announces the intention to place its entire 3.35 million shares of treasury stock by means of a private placement at market conditions to selected institutional investors. The Transaction is expected to be executed prior to the forthcoming rights issue which was approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting of ams on 24 January 2020. Under Austrian corporate law, treasury shares are not entitled to subscription rights in the context of a Rights Issue. As such, the intended Transaction is in essence a technical measure to prevent an automatic economic dilution. The Transaction is expected to be executed by UBS and HSBC.AMS: weekly performance: -2.52%Andritz: International technology Group Andritz has ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...