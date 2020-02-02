CA Immo: CA Immo has tapped the Eurobond market for the first time and successfully placed a Euro 500 mn fixed rate senior unsecured benchmark bond with a 7-year maturity and an annual coupon of 0.875% on 28 January 2020. The bond will trade on the Official Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange. The international rating agency Moody's Investors Service Ltd. has assigned an investment grade rating of Baa2 to the bond. The Company intends to use the net proceeds in particular for the financing and refinancing of properties including future acquisitions as well as development projects and the optimization of its debt structure including the funding of the tender offer described below, as well as other general corporate purposes.CA Immo: weekly performance: 0.13% (From the 21st Austria ...

