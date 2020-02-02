Agrana: The fruit, starch and sugar group Agrana is expanding its distribution activities in its starch segment and has acquired 100% of shares in the US distribution company Marroquin Organic International Inc. based in Santa Cruz (California). Marroquin Organic has 29 years of experience supplying organic and non-GMO ingredients and has grown to over USD 20 mn in annual revenue. Marroquin Organic International is a long-standing distribution partner of Agrana Stärke-GmbH.Agrana: weekly performance: -0.10% Porr: Austrian based construction group Porr AG has successfully completed the issue of a subordinated bond (hybrid bond), including the upstream partial repurchase of the hybrid bond issued in 2017. In total, a nominal amount of around Euro 25.7 mn was repurchased from the ...

