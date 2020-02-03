

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Off since last January 23 for the Lunar New Year, the China stock market had moved lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 20 points or 0.6 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,975-point plateau and it's expected to open hugely lower on Monday as it catches up on a week's worth of very negative sentiment.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative on concerns over the coronavirus, which continues to spread. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower on Friday and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished sharply lower on Jan. 23 with damage across the board spurred by fears of the coronavirus outbreak.



For the day, the index tumbled 84.23 points or 2.75 percent to finish at 2,976.53 after trading between 2,955.35 and 3,045.04. The Shenzhen Composite Index plunged 62.79 points or 3.45 percent to end at 1,756.82.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 1.21 percent, while Bank of China shed 0.82 percent, China Construction Bank skidded 1.13 percent, China Merchants Bank sank 2.67 percent, China Life Insurance plunged 3.73 percent, Ping An Insurance dropped 2.03 percent, PetroChina slid 1.74 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) fell 0.80 percent, China Shenhua Energy declined 2.37 percent, Gemdale tumbled 3.73 percent, Poly Developments retreated 3.40 percent and China Vanke plummeted 3.75 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is brutal as stocks opened sharply lower on Friday and remained well into the red throughout the session.



The Dow plummeted 603.41 points or 2.09 percent to 28,256.03, while the NASDAQ tumbled 148.00 points or 1.59 percent to 9,150 and the S&P 500 sank 58.14 points or 1.77 percent to 3,225.52. For the week, the Dow shed 2.5 percent, the NASDAQ lost 1.8 percent and the S&P fell 2.1 percent.



The sell-off on Wall Street came amid concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, as the death toll from the disease continues to rise. Chinese officials said 213 people have died, while the number of confirmed cases has risen to more than 11,800.



In economic news, the Commerce Department said personal income increased more than anticipated in December. Also, the University of Michigan said U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly improved in January.



Crude oil futures drifted lower on Friday, weighed down by growing concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to the coronavirus. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended down $0.58 or 1.1 percent at $51.56 a barrel, the lowest settlement for a front-month contract in nearly six months.



Closer to home, China will see January results for the manufacturing PMI from Caixin later this morning. The index is expected to see a score of 51.0, down from 51.5 in December. China also will provide December numbers for industrial profits; in November, profits were up 5.4 percent.



