

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple said it will close its corporate offices, stores and contact centers in China through February 9, because of the coronavirus outbreak.



Apple has a total of 42 stores across China, but its online website still works for customers in China.



'Out of an abundance of caution and based on the latest advice from leading health experts, we're closing all our corporate offices, stores and contact centers in mainland China through February 9,' Apple said.



The U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday declared that the new coronavirus was a public health emergency in the United States.



According to several reports, the coronavirus outbreak has killed at least 305 people and infected more than 14,300 globally, as it continues to spread beyond China. One person outside mainland China, a man in the Philippines, has died.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

APPLE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de