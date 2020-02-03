

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in January, albeit at a slightly slower rate, the latest survey from the Caixin revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.1.



That's down from 51.5 in December, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, production and new work both expanded at softer rates, while employment fell for the first time in three months.



However, business confidence improved as trade tensions with the United States finally began to ease.



