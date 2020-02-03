Regulatory News:

Sensorion (FR0012596468 ALSEN PEA-PME eligible), a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders announces it will attend and present at the LSX World Congress 2020, held February 4-5 in London.

The LSX World Congress brings together healthcare and life science executives to discuss business strategy, investment, partnering, deal making and commercialization. Sensorion Chief Executive Officer Nawal Ouzren will present the company's strategy and progress, including SENS-401 in sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL), including new, non-dilutive funding for the clinical development of SENS-401 with involvement of the French Ministry of Armed Forces, as well as progress on its gene therapy programs.

Details of the presentation:

Day: Feb 4th

Time: 4 pm GMT

Location: Onfloor Showcase Area

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders. Its clinical-stage portfolio includes one Phase 2 product: SENS-401 (Arazasetron) for sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL). Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases enabling it to select the best targets and modalities for drug candidates. The Company has also identified a biomarker to improve diagnosis of these underserved illnesses. Sensorion has launched in the second half of 2019 two preclinical gene therapy programs aiming at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of deafness including Usher Type 1 and deafness caused by a mutation of the gene encoding for Otoferlin. The Company is uniquely placed through its platforms and pipeline of potential therapeutics to make a lasting positive impact on hundreds of thousands of people with inner ear related disorders; a significant global unmet medical need.

