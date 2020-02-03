

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee declined against the U.S. dollar in morning deals on Monday, as Budget proposals announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman failed to lift sentiment.



There was huge disappointment especially over lack of steps to abolish the long-term capital gains tax, boost economic growth and cut fiscal deficit.



The Indian rupee declined to a 4-day low of 71.74 against the greenback from Friday's closing value of 71.62. If the rupee extends decline, 73.00 is possibly seen as its next support level.



