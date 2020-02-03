Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1401Z ISIN: IE00BYTBXV33 Ticker-Symbol: RY4C 
Xetra
31.01.20
17:35 Uhr
14,900 Euro
-0,060
-0,40 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,755
15,060
02.02.
14,800
15,000
07:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RYANAIR
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC14,900-0,40 %