

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair Holdings plc. (RYA.L) reported that its third-quarter profit attributable to equity holders of parent was 87.8 million euros or 0.0784 euros per share, compared to loss of 66.1 million euros or 0.0580 euros per share in the same quarter last year.



Ryanair plans to extend its 200 million per annum passenger target by at least one or two years to fiscal year 2025 or fiscal year 2026, as a result of Boeing 737-MAX-200 aircrat delivery delays.



The airline now expects full year traffic to grow by 8% to 154 million guests.



Ryanair recently raised its full-year profit after tax outlook to a range of 0.95 billion euros - 1.05 billion euros, reflecting stronger Christmas and New Year travel bookings, at better than expected fares.



On the basis of current trading, Ryanair expects to finish close to the midpoint of the new profit after tax guidance range. This guidance is heavily dependent on close-in the fourth-quarter fares and the absence of any security events.



Scheduled revenues for the third-quarter increased by 16% to 1.19 billion euros, due to 6% traffic growth to 35.9 million guests and a 9% increase in average fares.



Ancillary revenues increased by 28% to 720.0 million euros due to 6% traffic growth and improved uptake of ancillary products, particularly priority boarding and reserved seats.



Quarterly total revenue rose 21% to 1.91 billion euros from 1.58 billion euros in the previous year.



