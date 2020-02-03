Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007

Ontex Group NV (BSE:ONTEX) ("Ontex") discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.

On January 29, 2020, Bank of America Corporation notified Ontex that it had, as a result of the disposal of voting securities or voting rights, crossed below the threshold of 5.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex.

According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.

Date of Notification: January 29, 2020

Date Threshold Crossed: January 24, 2020

Threshold Crossed: 5.00%

Notification by:

Bank of America Corporation Wilmington, DE (United States)

Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares

Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:

Notification of January 29, 2020:

(A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction voting rights voting rights of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities Bank of America Corporation 0 Merrill Lynch International 661,978 BofA Securities Europe SA 5,070 BofA Securities, Inc 0 Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corporation 0 Total 667,048

(B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised of voting rights Settlement Bank of America Corporation TOTAL

voting rights of voting rights TOTAL (A B)

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

Merrill Lynch International, BofA Securities Europe SA, BofA Securities, Inc and Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corporation are controlled by "Bank of America Corporation" (see enclosure). Bank of America Corporation is not a controlled entity.

Additional information

The trigger for the notification is due to the trading book going below the 5% exemption.

Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, ID and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.

Employing 11,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is part of the Bel20 and STOXX Europe 600.

To keep up with the latest news, visit www.ontexglobal.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

