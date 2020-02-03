Anzeige
PR Newswire
03.02.2020 | 08:04
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, January 30

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically.

To: The FCA

Date: 3 February 2020

LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

Name of applicant:BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc
Name of scheme:General purpose block listing scheme
Period of return:From:1 August 2019To:31 January 2020
Balance under scheme from previous return:2,627,799 ordinary shares of 1p each
The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return:
Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:0 ordinary shares of 1p each
Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period2,627,799 ordinary shares of 1p each
Number and class of securities originally listed and the date of admission7,450,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 2 May 2006
6,325,800 ordinary shares of 1p each on 30 January 2014
1,805,799 ordinary shares of 1p each on 2 October 2014
1,284,200 ordinary shares of 1p each on 4 December 2014
2,420,000 Ordinary shares of 1 p each on 3 February 2015
2,400,000 Ordinary shares of 1 p each on 29 May 2015
10,000,000 Ordinary shares of 1 p each on 29 June 2015
Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period118,966,000 (including 5,095,651 shares in treasury)

Name of contact:Ms S Beynsberger
Address of contact:12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL
Telephone number of contact:0207 743 2639

SIGNED BY Signed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited,

Company Secretary, BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc

If you knowingly or recklessly give false or misleading information you may be liable to prosecution.

© 2020 PR Newswire