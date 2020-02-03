Ananda Developments Plc - Exercise of Warrants
London, January 31
3 February 2020
ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC
("Ananda" or the "Company")
Exercise of Warrants
Ananda announces that 23,041,666 ordinary shares of 0.2p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") have been issued following the exercise of warrants at a price of 0.2p per share. The warrants have been exercised by Melissa Sturgess, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Following this exercise, Ms. Sturgess is interested in 69,653,888 Ordinary Shares, representing 15.79 per cent of the Company's enlarged issued share capital.
Application will be made for the Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market and admission is expected to become effective on 6 February 2020.
Concert Party Interest
Following the issue of Ordinary Shares referred to above, the members of the Concert Party, whose names are set out below, are interested, in aggregate, in 190,742,776 Ordinary Shares, representing 43.24 per cent of the Company's enlarged issued share capital. The maximum potential interest of the Concert Party in the voting rights of the Company remains as set out in the table below:
|Concert Party Member
|Current holding of Ordinary Shares
|Founder Warrants
|Subscription Warrants
|Contingent Consideration Shares
|Exercise of Options
|Maximum
interest in Ordinary Shares
following
exercise of the Founder Warrants,
exercise of the
Subscription Warrants, the
issue of the Contingent Consideration Shares and
exercise of Options
|Maximum percentage
interest in voting rights
following
exercise of the Founder
Warrants,
exercise of the Subscription Warrants, the issue of the Contingent Consideration Shares and
exercise of Options
|Charles Morgan
22,500,000
23,041,666
-
100,000,000
-
145,541,666
19.06%
|Melissa Sturgess
69,653,888
-
-
100,000,000
-
169,653,888
22.22%
|Jeremy Sturgess-Smith
1,700,000
-
-
-
10,451,389
12,151,389
1.59%
|Peter
Redmond
5,000,000
-
-
-
-
5,000,000
0.65%
|Alex
Gostevskikh
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Michael Langoulant
3,000,000
-
-
-
-
3,000,000
0.39%
URA
88,888,888
-
88,888,888
-
-
177,777,776
23.29%
|TOTAL HOLDING OF
CONCERT PARTY
190,742,776
23,041,666
88,888,888
200,000,000
10,451,389
513,124,719
67.21%
|TOTAL SHARES IN ISSUE
441,097,220
464,138,886
553,027,774
753,027,774
763,479,163
763,479,163
Words and expressions defined in the circular to shareholders in the Company dated 24 May 2019, which is available on the Company's website at www.anandadevelopments.com, have the same meaning in this announcement.
Total Voting Rights
In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Ananda announces that, following the issue of Ordinary Shares referred to above, the Company now has 441,097,220 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.
This figure of 441,097,220 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
|ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Chief Executive Officer
Melissa Sturgess
Investor Relations
Jeremy Sturgess-Smith
|+44 (0)7717 573 235
ir@anandadevelopments.com
|PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED
Corporate Finance
Mark Anwyl
Allie Feuerlein
Corporate Broking
Lucy Williams
Duncan Vasey
|+44 (0)20 7469 0930
|STANFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED
Joint Corporate Broker
John Howes
Patrick Claridge
|+44 (0)20 3815 8880
|CELICOURT COMMUNICATIONS
Mark Antelme
Ollie Mills
|+44 (0)20 8434 2643
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Melissa Sturgess
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Ananda Developments plc
|b)
|LEI
|894500DFM8VOC5FW4X47
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 0.2p each
ISIN: GB00BDQPXQ60
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Exercise of Warrants
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|23,041,666 Ordinary Shares at 0.2p per share
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|31 January 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NEX Exchange Growth Market
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.