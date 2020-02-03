Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.02.2020 | 08:04
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ananda Developments Plc - Exercise of Warrants

Ananda Developments Plc - Exercise of Warrants

PR Newswire

London, January 31

3 February 2020

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC

("Ananda" or the "Company")

Exercise of Warrants

Exercise of Warrants

Ananda announces that 23,041,666 ordinary shares of 0.2p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") have been issued following the exercise of warrants at a price of 0.2p per share. The warrants have been exercised by Melissa Sturgess, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Following this exercise, Ms. Sturgess is interested in 69,653,888 Ordinary Shares, representing 15.79 per cent of the Company's enlarged issued share capital.

Application will be made for the Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market and admission is expected to become effective on 6 February 2020.

Concert Party Interest

Following the issue of Ordinary Shares referred to above, the members of the Concert Party, whose names are set out below, are interested, in aggregate, in 190,742,776 Ordinary Shares, representing 43.24 per cent of the Company's enlarged issued share capital. The maximum potential interest of the Concert Party in the voting rights of the Company remains as set out in the table below:

Concert Party MemberCurrent holding of Ordinary SharesFounder WarrantsSubscription WarrantsContingent Consideration SharesExercise of OptionsMaximum
interest in Ordinary Shares
following
exercise of the Founder Warrants,
exercise of the
Subscription Warrants, the
issue of the Contingent Consideration Shares and
exercise of Options		Maximum percentage
interest in voting rights
following
exercise of the Founder
Warrants,
exercise of the Subscription Warrants, the issue of the Contingent Consideration Shares and
exercise of Options
Charles Morgan
22,500,000
23,041,666
-
100,000,000
-
145,541,666
19.06%
Melissa Sturgess
69,653,888
-
-
100,000,000
-
169,653,888
22.22%
Jeremy Sturgess-Smith
1,700,000
-
-
-
10,451,389
12,151,389
1.59%
Peter
Redmond
5,000,000
-
-
-
-
5,000,000
0.65%
Alex
Gostevskikh
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Michael Langoulant
3,000,000
-
-
-
-
3,000,000
0.39%

URA
88,888,888
-
88,888,888
-
-
177,777,776
23.29%
TOTAL HOLDING OF
CONCERT PARTY

190,742,776

23,041,666

88,888,888

200,000,000

10,451,389

513,124,719

67.21%
TOTAL SHARES IN ISSUE
441,097,220
464,138,886
553,027,774
753,027,774
763,479,163
763,479,163

Words and expressions defined in the circular to shareholders in the Company dated 24 May 2019, which is available on the Company's website at www.anandadevelopments.com, have the same meaning in this announcement.

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Ananda announces that, following the issue of Ordinary Shares referred to above, the Company now has 441,097,220 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.

This figure of 441,097,220 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

-Ends-

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Chief Executive Officer
Melissa Sturgess

Investor Relations
Jeremy Sturgess-Smith		+44 (0)7717 573 235
ir@anandadevelopments.com
PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED
Corporate Finance
Mark Anwyl
Allie Feuerlein

Corporate Broking
Lucy Williams
Duncan Vasey		+44 (0)20 7469 0930
STANFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED
Joint Corporate Broker
John Howes
Patrick Claridge		+44 (0)20 3815 8880
CELICOURT COMMUNICATIONS
Mark Antelme
Ollie Mills		+44 (0)20 8434 2643

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameMelissa Sturgess
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAnanda Developments plc
b)LEI894500DFM8VOC5FW4X47
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 0.2p each

ISIN: GB00BDQPXQ60
b)Nature of the transactionExercise of Warrants
c)Price(s) and volume(s)23,041,666 Ordinary Shares at 0.2p per share
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction31 January 2020
f)Place of the transactionNEX Exchange Growth Market

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

© 2020 PR Newswire