Ananda Developments Plc - Exercise of Warrants

3 February 2020

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC

("Ananda" or the "Company")

Exercise of Warrants

Ananda announces that 23,041,666 ordinary shares of 0.2p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") have been issued following the exercise of warrants at a price of 0.2p per share. The warrants have been exercised by Melissa Sturgess, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Following this exercise, Ms. Sturgess is interested in 69,653,888 Ordinary Shares, representing 15.79 per cent of the Company's enlarged issued share capital.

Application will be made for the Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market and admission is expected to become effective on 6 February 2020.

Concert Party Interest

Following the issue of Ordinary Shares referred to above, the members of the Concert Party, whose names are set out below, are interested, in aggregate, in 190,742,776 Ordinary Shares, representing 43.24 per cent of the Company's enlarged issued share capital. The maximum potential interest of the Concert Party in the voting rights of the Company remains as set out in the table below:

Concert Party Member Current holding of Ordinary Shares Founder Warrants Subscription Warrants Contingent Consideration Shares Exercise of Options Maximum

interest in Ordinary Shares

following

exercise of the Founder Warrants,

exercise of the

Subscription Warrants, the

issue of the Contingent Consideration Shares and

exercise of Options Maximum percentage

interest in voting rights

following

exercise of the Founder

Warrants,

exercise of the Subscription Warrants, the issue of the Contingent Consideration Shares and

exercise of Options Charles Morgan

22,500,000

23,041,666

-

100,000,000

-

145,541,666

19.06% Melissa Sturgess

69,653,888

-

-

100,000,000

-

169,653,888

22.22% Jeremy Sturgess-Smith

1,700,000

-

-

-

10,451,389

12,151,389

1.59% Peter

Redmond

5,000,000

-

-

-

-

5,000,000

0.65% Alex

Gostevskikh

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Michael Langoulant

3,000,000

-

-

-

-

3,000,000

0.39%

URA

88,888,888

-

88,888,888

-

-

177,777,776

23.29% TOTAL HOLDING OF

CONCERT PARTY



190,742,776



23,041,666



88,888,888



200,000,000



10,451,389



513,124,719



67.21% TOTAL SHARES IN ISSUE

441,097,220

464,138,886

553,027,774

753,027,774

763,479,163

763,479,163

Words and expressions defined in the circular to shareholders in the Company dated 24 May 2019, which is available on the Company's website at www.anandadevelopments.com, have the same meaning in this announcement.

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Ananda announces that, following the issue of Ordinary Shares referred to above, the Company now has 441,097,220 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.

This figure of 441,097,220 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

-Ends-

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC

Chief Executive Officer

Melissa Sturgess



Investor Relations

Jeremy Sturgess-Smith +44 (0)7717 573 235

ir@anandadevelopments.com PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED

Corporate Finance

Mark Anwyl

Allie Feuerlein



Corporate Broking

Lucy Williams

Duncan Vasey +44 (0)20 7469 0930 STANFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED

Joint Corporate Broker

John Howes

Patrick Claridge +44 (0)20 3815 8880 CELICOURT COMMUNICATIONS

Mark Antelme

Ollie Mills +44 (0)20 8434 2643

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Melissa Sturgess 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ananda Developments plc b) LEI 894500DFM8VOC5FW4X47 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 0.2p each



ISIN: GB00BDQPXQ60 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of Warrants c) Price(s) and volume(s) 23,041,666 Ordinary Shares at 0.2p per share d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 31 January 2020 f) Place of the transaction NEX Exchange Growth Market

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.