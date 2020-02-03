Picton Property Income Ltd - Dividend Declaration

3 February 2020

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

("Picton", the "Company" or the "Group")

Dividend Declaration

Picton today announces an interim dividend payment in respect of the financial period from 1 October 2019 to 31 December 2019, of 0.875 pence per share.

The dividend timetable is set out below:

Ex-Dividend Date - 13 February 2020

Record Date - 14 February 2020

Pay Date - 28 February 2020

The dividend of 0.875 pence per share will be designated as a property income distribution ('PID').

Note to Editors

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £685 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 48 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 December 2019). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

