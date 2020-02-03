Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.02.2020 | 08:04
10 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Picton Property Income Ltd - Dividend Declaration

Picton Property Income Ltd - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, January 31

3 February 2020

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED
("Picton", the "Company" or the "Group")
LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

Dividend Declaration

Picton today announces an interim dividend payment in respect of the financial period from 1 October 2019 to 31 December 2019, of 0.875 pence per share.

The dividend timetable is set out below:

Ex-Dividend Date - 13 February 2020

Record Date - 14 February 2020

Pay Date - 28 February 2020

The dividend of 0.875 pence per share will be designated as a property income distribution ('PID').

For further information:
Tavistock
Jeremy Carey/James Verstringhe, 020 7920 3150, james.verstringhe@tavistock.co.uk

Picton
Michael Morris, 020 7011 9980, michael.morris@picton.co.uk

Note to Editors

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £685 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 48 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 December 2019). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk

ENDS

© 2020 PR Newswire