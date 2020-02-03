PERIOD COMPANY EVENT MARKET TICKER -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.06.2019 Frigate FRGTE Subscription period RIG 10.04.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.02.2020 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.02.2020 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Sales figures VLN 07.02.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.02.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB01026A LTGNB01026A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.02.2020 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN 09.02.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.02.2020 LHV Group LHV Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.02.2020 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Coupon payment date RIG LVGB066221A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.02.2020 Nordecon NCN1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.02.2020 Amber Grid AMG1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.02.2020 LITGRID LGD1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.02.2020 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Coupon payment date TLN Horizon Capital NHCB042523A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.