

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Panasonic (PCRFY.PK, PCRFF.PK) reported that its profit to shareholders increased to 178.1 billion yen for the nine months ended December 31, 2019, from 173.7 billion yen, previous year. Earnings per share was 76.33 yen compared to 74.43 yen. Operating profit for the period was 240.7 billion yen compared to 292.8 billion yen, prior year.



For the nine month period, net sales declined year-on-year to 5.76 trillion yen from 6.08 trillion yen, last year.



For the third-quarter, adjusted operating profit was 95.3 billion yen compared to 96.7 billion yen, last year. Sales were 1.91 trillion yen compared to 2.07 trillion yen, a year ago.



For the full year, company-wide sales and profit forecasts are unchanged, Panasonic stated.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PANASONIC-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de