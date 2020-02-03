The European Patent Office Recommends Grant of a New Patent Covering a Key Ingredient in ColdZyme Against the Common Cold: Enzymatica

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Patent Office has issued a notice of allowance indicating its intention to grant a patent for a key cod enzyme component of Enzymatica's mouth spray ColdZyme for treatment of the common cold. The expected patent will be valid until 2035. The final grant for Europe is expected in summer 2020 following completion of the grant formalities. This grant will represent the first patent in a family that covers all major health care markets in the world.

"The new patent extends protection for ColdZyme and other Enzymatica products based on the same technology platform for another 15 years. This is a major strengthening of the Enzymatica patent portfolio and represents a significant milestone for the continuous commercialization of the company's key products. The new patent not only strengthens our current position in the common cold segment, but also increases the chances of closing distribution deals with major life science companies globally and to develop spin off products for other applications," says Fredrik Lindberg, CEO of Enzymatica.

The original patent covering the use of the enzyme cod trypsin in products against the common cold and other conditions expires June 2020. Enzymatica developed an improved cod enzyme formulation for ColdZyme, for which new patent applications were globally filed in 2015 (European patent application number 16745663.1). The latest European patent is derived from this new patent family.

The ColdZyme product was originally launched in 2012. Following further characterizations of the active components of ColdZyme leading to an improved formulation, a new patent application was filed in 2015 followed by launch of a reformulated ColdZyme product the following year. As a consequence of the new patent, ColdZyme and all other products based on the same technology platform take a very strong position in the process of continued international expansion.

Enzymatica's patent portfolio is managed by leading European IP firm Potter Clarkson.

The information in this press release is information that Enzymatica is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.30 am CET on February 3, 2020.

About Enzymatica AB

Enzymatica AB is a Swedish life science company that develops and sells health care products for primarily conditions of the ear-nose-and-throat region. The products are based on a barrier technology that includes marine enzymes. The company's first product is the medical device ColdZyme, a mouth spray against common cold. The product has been launched in about ten markets. The strategy is to continue to grow by developing more health care products and strengthening the company's position in existing markets and expanding into new geographic markets through established partners. The company has its headquarters in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For more information, visit: www.enzymatica.com and www.enzymatica.se/en/section/media/press-releases

Enzymatica's certified adviser is Erik Penser Bank. Phone: +46 (0)8 463 83 00. Email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Enzymatica AB Ideon Science Park, SE-223 70 Lund, Sweden Telefon +46 46-286 31 00

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Lindberg, CEO Enzymatica AB

Phone: +46 (0)708-86 53 70 | Email: fredrik.lindberg@enzymatica.com

Carl-Johan Wachtmeister, Communication manager Enzymatica AB

Phone: +46 (0)701-88 50 21 | Email: carl-johan.wachtmeister@enzymatica.com

