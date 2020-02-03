AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR (WSRI ) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Feb-2020 / 08:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 31/01/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 60.3458 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4344673 CODE: WSRI ISIN: LU1861134382 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WSRI Sequence No.: 44164 EQS News ID: 966089 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2020 02:17 ET (07:17 GMT)