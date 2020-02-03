EXCHANGE NOTICE, FEBRUARY 3, 2020 SHARES ORIOLA OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION A total of 306,960 A-shares converted into B-shares will be traded together with the old B-shares of Oriola Oyj as of February 4, 2020. Identifiers of Oriola Oyj's share: Trading code: OKDAV ISIN code: FI0009014344 Orderbook id: 35365 Number of shares: 55,127,313 Trading code: OKDBV ISIN code: FI0009014351 Orderbook id: 35366 Number of shares: 126,358,900 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260