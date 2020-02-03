AIM and Media Release

3 February 2020

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Notice of change of Significant Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received notification from Bank of America Corporation that it and its related bodies corporate (Bank of America) have increased their voting power in Base Resources to 89,658,351 ordinary shares, representing 7.65% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue and constituting a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Bank of America's interest in 89,658,351 ordinary shares is held as follows:

Holder of interest Nature of interest Registered holder of shares Number of ordinary shares Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd Power to control voting and/or disposal of securities in its capacity as ultimate beneficial owner having a principal position. Merrill Lynch (Australia) Nominees Pty Ltd 35,593,988 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Ltd Borrowing of securities pursuant to a Prime Brokerage Agreement, with power to control the voting and/or disposal of borrowed securities. Merrill Lynch (Australia) Nominees Pty Ltd 54,064,363

The increase in Bank of America's holding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies was the net result of the borrowing and return of ordinary shares pursuant to prime brokerage agreements, and the result of the acquisition of ordinary shares, in each case, on and from 27 November 2019.

Bank of America acquired 29,615 shares for an average price of A$0.233 per share between 27 November 2019 and 29 January 2020 (excluding any securities borrowed pursuant to any prime brokerage agreements). Other than by the return of securities pursuant to prime brokerage agreements, Bank of America did not otherwise dispose of any securities from 27 November 2019 to 29 January 2020.

A copy of the notice referred to in this release is available from the Company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations UK Media Relations Base Resources Tavistock Communications Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426 Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763 Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150 Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

