

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer price inflation rose further in January, and producer prices increased, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.



The consumer prices increased 12.15 percent year-on-year in January, following an 11.84 percent rise in December.



Prices for education grew 15.11 percent annually in January, and those of miscellaneous goods and services, and housing, water, electricity, gas other fuels increased by 15.01 percent and 14.76 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.35 percent in January.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the producer prices rose 8.84 percent yearly in January, following a 7.36 percent increase in December.



Among the main industrial sectors, prices for energy grew 13.75 percent annually in January and non-durable goods prices increased 13.37 percent.



Prices for durable goods rose 8.93 percent and those of capital goods and intermediate goods gained by 8.78 percent and 5.15 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices gained 1.84 percent in January.



