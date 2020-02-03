Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850842 ISIN: FR0000121329 Ticker-Symbol: CSF 
Tradegate
03.02.20
09:17 Uhr
99,14 Euro
+0,30
+0,30 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
1-Jahres-Chart
THALES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THALES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
99,04
99,18
10:00
99,08
99,10
10:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
THALES
THALES SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
THALES SA99,14+0,30 %