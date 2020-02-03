Facilius Inc: How Kate Katzman found her True Calling in Acting

UTICA, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2020 / How do you find your life's true calling? What do you want to achieve in life? While some people say career counseling is the way to, others recommend looking within. The fact is that the real answer comes from the inside. Most successful people introspect and even "talk" to themselves to get answers. It is only by doing you realize your potential, which in itself becomes a way of life. This is how actress Kate Katzman found her true calling.





What started as a fun activity for Kate Katzman turned into a passion. Kate decided to try her luck in acting and enrolled in the prestigious Burt Reynolds Institute for Film and Theatre in Jupiter, Florida. She was trained by the superstar himself, who gave an immense boost to her confidence. After completing her master class, she went on to appear in numerous movies, including "Walk Before Mickey', where she played Walt Disney's wife, Lillian. In 2019, she was also seen in "Santa in Training' and "A Christmas Carol.'

This year, Katzman will be seen in "Adverse,' a neo-noir film starring an ensemble cast of Mickey Rourke, Penelope Ann Miller, and Lou Diamond Phillips, among many more. Furthermore, she will also share the screen with Hollywood legends Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman, and Tommy Lee Jones in the comedy film "The Comeback Trail' directed by George Gallo. When asked about her projects in 2020, Kate replied, "It was quite an experience rubbing shoulders and keeping up with the big boys in Hollywood. It has been exhilarating and enjoyable while learning a lot more about the craft". Kate shuffles between Palm Beach County, Florida, and Bucks County, Pennsylvania, with her husband and two children.

Just like Kate Katzman, all need to find their life's true calling. Some have the fire in them but not enough to do something about it. While some don't hesitate to change their paths, but sure it's worth the effort in the end.

Contact Details

Name: Karishma Mago

Company Name: Facilius Inc.

Email: info@faciliusinc.com

Website: https://faciliusinc.com/

SOURCE: Facilius Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/572281/How-Kate-Katzman-found-her-True-Calling-in-Acting