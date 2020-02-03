Klaipedos Nafta: Summary of AB Klaipedos nafta webinar

On the 31 January 2020, AB Klaipedos nafta (KN) held an investor conference webinar where KN Chief Executive Offiser Darius Šilenskis and Chief Financial Officer Jonas Lenkšas commented Company's financial results for the twelve months of 2019.

Webinar recording is available online at: https://bit.ly/2GOWzIw

The presentation demonstrated during the webinar is attached to this announcement.

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594

