Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.02.2020 | 10:22
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Total Voting Rights

Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, February 3

3 February 2020

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of
Guernsey with registered number 47161)

LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 - Renewal Date - 03/10/2020

Total Voting Rights
31stJanuary 2020

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules"), the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

The Company's issued share capital consists of the following as at 31stJanuary 2020:

  • 39,073,299 US Dollar Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share.
  • 26,048,866 US Dollar B Shares with one voting right per share.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 65,122,165.

There are no shares held in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.


Enquiries:
Website: www.thirdpointoffshore.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Sam Walden, Company Secretary
Tel: 01481 745001

© 2020 PR Newswire