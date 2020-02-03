ROAM-LIKE-AT-HOME AND CHEAPER DAILY PASSES WILL DRIVE GROWTH OVER THE NEXT 5 YEARS, LEADING TO $16 BILLION WHOLESALE ROAMING REVENUES IN 2024.

Mobile data roaming traffic generated by consumer and IoT devices reached 737 Petabytes in 2019, according to roaming experts Kaleido Intelligence. This is forecast to reach 2,000 Petabytes in 2024, representing an average annual growth of 22% over the period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200203005036/en/

Leading vendors for Wholesale Roaming, split by service area (Graphic: Business Wire)

Driven by the significant increase in roaming data traffic across key regions including Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Kaleido predicts that consumer inbound wholesale roaming revenues will reach $16 billion in 2024, with IoT adding a further $5.7 billion.

Nitin Bhas, Chief of Strategy Insights at Kaleido Intelligence said: "Roam-Like-At-Home will continue to be the most important revenue driver, followed by the introduction of IoT and 5G roaming services. However, the challenge here is to identify and predict what data roaming services will look like in 3 years time; i.e. IoT and 5G use cases that will have an impact anything from connected cars to high-speed video services."

Telco Roaming Challenges Opportunities: Survey Findings

Key findings from Kaleido Intelligence's operator survey conducted in H2-2019 included:

Ensuring a premium customer experience from a 4G/5G roaming perspective was found to be the biggest challenge by participants.

Real-time business analytics and intelligence were found to be the most popular and immediate technical requirement.

67% of the global operators surveyed reported over 5% increase in traffic in 2019; in comparison, 11% reported between 1-5% increase.

BICS, Mobileum, Vodafone Roaming Services, Nextgen Clearing Leads Kaleido Scores for Roaming Vendors

Kaleido Intelligence's Wholesale Roaming Strategies Competitive Analysis 2020 report analyses the wholesale roaming sector, including an in-depth assessment of 30 vendors across the roaming value chain.

Read more.

About Kaleido Intelligence

Kaleido Intelligence is a specialist consulting and market research firm with a proven track record delivering telecom research at the highest level. Research is led by expert analysts with significant experience delivering roaming insights that matter.

Request a copy of our Wholesale Strategies Report here.

View the full Press Release on our website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200203005036/en/

Contacts:

Get further details about the research findings

Kaleido Intelligence

Jon King

Email: info@kaleidointelligence.com

Phone: +44 (0) 2039839843