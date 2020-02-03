AmWINS Group, Inc. ("AmWINS"), a global distributor of specialty insurance products and services, today announced that Matthew Crane will succeed Frank Murphy as Chief Executive Officer of THB Group ("THB") and President of the International division of AmWINS, effective once Crane's existing contractual terms are met later this year.

THB, an AmWINS Group company, is a specialist international (re)insurance broking and risk management firm. Headquartered in London, THB serves clients and markets in North America, the U.K. and across the globe via its network of offices worldwide.

In his new role, Crane will oversee a global platform that represents more than $2 billion in premium placed. Murphy, who has served as CEO of THB since 2009 and President of the International division of AmWINS since 2012, will transition into a new role as a Senior Strategic Advisor to AmWINS and remain on the AmWINS executive committee.

"THB has experienced incredible growth over the last eight years, and we anticipate that this expansion will continue," said Scott M. Purviance, Chief Executive Officer of AmWINS. "Based on his vast underwriting expertise, established industry relationships, and extensive experience in the London and European markets, we believe that Matt is the ideal candidate to lead THB and our International division. Matt will continue our journey of building the best independent London platform and specialty (re)insurance businesses in key markets worldwide."

Since its partnership with AmWINS in 2012, THB has doubled its annual premium placed to more than $2 billion and is now the largest independent wholesale broker in the London market.

"I feel privileged to have led our London and International operations," said Murphy. "AmWINS/THB is well positioned to take advantage of a changing Industry, and I believe that Matt and our leadership team will take our business to the next level. I am looking forward to my new role and to supporting Matt."

An industry veteran, Crane has held a number of senior management positions at QBE Insurance Group PLC and most recently served as Executive Director, Market Management for QBE, where he was responsible for sales, distribution, client management, and risk management for all QBE Europe insurance activities. Crane began his career at Ensign Syndicate 980 serving in a variety of roles, including Deputy Underwriter.

"I am delighted to be joining the AmWINS family and the THB leadership team," said Crane. "The scale of AmWINS, coupled with the entrepreneurial spirit of the company, is a combination that cannot be replicated anywhere in the market."

Crane is an ACII-qualified Chartered Insurer and a Chartered Director (CDir FloD).

About AmWINS Group, Inc.

AmWINS Group, Inc. is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the United States, dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 115 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $20 billion annually. To learn more, visit www.amwins.com.

About THB Group

THB Group, an AmWINS Group, Inc., company, is a specialist international (re)insurance broking and risk management firm. Based principally in the London insurance and reinsurance market, THB serves clients and markets in the U.K. and internationally via its network of offices worldwide. Through its global platform of owned offices, network partnerships and local expertise, THB has clients, markets and spheres of interest on every continent. In 2019, THB was named "Broker of the Year" by The Insurance Insider. To learn more, visit www.thbgroup.com.

