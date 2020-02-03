

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose on Monday even as worries over economic growth due to the fast-spreading coronavirus persisted.



The death toll for the Wuhan coronavirus in mainland China has overtaken that of SARS, which killed 349 people on the mainland in the early 2000s.



The number of people infected by the virus first found in Wuhan has risen above 17,000 as of Sunday night.



Economic data from China added to the gloom as factory activity expanded at its slowest pace in five months in January and industrial firms posted their first annual decline in profits in four years in 2019.



Investors heaved a sigh of relief after the U.K. finally left the European Union, ending years of financial and political uncertainty.



In a speech to business leaders and international diplomats in London, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the U.K. will walk away without a free-trade deal rather than agree to follow rules set by the 27-nation bloc.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 18 points, or 0.32 percent, at 5,824 after declining 1.1 percent on Friday.



