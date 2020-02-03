CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial recognized among the leading global companies in sustainable performance by CDP

London, February 3, 2020

CDP, the international non-profit that drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and safeguard water resources, has recognized CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) as a global leader in sustainable water management, naming it as one of only 71 companies included in the CDP's prestigious Water Security A-List. Furthermore, CNH Industrial scored an A- in the CDP Climate Change.

"We are delighted that the CDP has once again recognized our ongoing efforts in the fundamental areas of water management and helping combat climate change" said CNH Industrial Chief Executive Officer, Hubertus Mühlhäuser. "We continually work to improve water management implementing targeted initiatives through our World Class Manufacturing and Logistics programs. Our increasing investments in developing and commercializing alternative propulsion technologies are playing an important role in helping develop lower-impact vehicles."

Every year, thousands of companies disclose data about their environmental impacts, risks and opportunities to CDP for independent assessment against its scoring methodology. In 2019, companies were requested to do so by over 525 investors with over USD $96 trillion in assets and 125 major purchasing organizations with USD $3.6 trillion in purchasing power.

The CDP's questionnaires on climate change and water have an individual methodology that scores responses across four levels: disclosure, awareness, management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership.

These latest results follow CNH Industrial's ninth consecutive year as the Industry Leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, World and Europe. The Company is also included in the following indexes: FTSE4Good Index Series, MSCI ESG Leaders Indexesi ECPI Global Agriculture Liquid, ECPI World ESG Equity, ECPI Global Developed ESG Best in Class, ECPI Euro ESG Equity, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120, STOXX Global ESG Leaders Index, STOXX Global ESG Environmental Leaders Index, STOXX Global ESG Social Leaders Index, STOXX Global ESG Governance Leaders Index, STOXX Global ESG Impact Index, STOXX Global Low Carbon Footprint, STOXX Global Reported Low Carbon Indexii and Integrated Governance Index (IGI).

