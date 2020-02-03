

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) released a profit for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $56.5 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $165.6 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, ON Semiconductor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $124.3M or $0.30 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.7% to $1.40 billion from $1.50 billion last year.



ON Semiconductor Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $124.3M. vs. $222.0M. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.30 vs. $0.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.32 -Revenue (Q4): $1.40 Bln vs. $1.50 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1355 - $1405 Mln



