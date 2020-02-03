Anzeige
PR Newswire
03.02.2020 | 12:22
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 31

 NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of
business on 31 January 2020 were:

670.61p  Capital only
678.05p  Including current year income
670.61p  Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)
678.05p  Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Following the share issuance of 50,000 ordinary shares on 31st
January 2020, the Company has 78,633,941 ordinary shares in issue, excluding
1,896,385 which are held in treasury.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
© 2020 PR Newswire