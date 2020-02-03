NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 31 January 2020 were: 670.61p Capital only 678.05p Including current year income 670.61p Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares) 678.05p Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 50,000 ordinary shares on 31st January 2020, the Company has 78,633,941 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 1,896,385 which are held in treasury. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.