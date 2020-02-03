RIGHTMOVE PLC - Total Voting Rights

3 February 2020

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(the 'Company')

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

In accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, we notify the market that, as at 31 January 2020, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 890,477,712 ordinary shares of 0.1p each ('Shares') of which 13,360,310 Shares are held by the Company in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company as at 31 January 2020 is therefore 877,117,402 ('Total Voting Rights').

The Total Voting Rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator to determine if they are required to notify their interest in voting rights, or a change to that interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

