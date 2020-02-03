

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON), a supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, said the company is exploring a sale of its manufacturing facility in Oudenaarde, Belgium. The facility supports the company's low, medium and high voltage analog CMOS and BCD technologies.



The company said it will begin searching for strategic partners that are willing to enter into a mutually beneficial arrangement that the company expects will facilitate an orderly transition of products from the Oudenaarde facility to other facilities within the ON Semiconductor network.



