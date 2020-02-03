

NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - Bechtle AG said, according to preliminary figures, the company's projected earnings before taxes are up some 22% to approximately 236 million euros. The estimated estimated EBT margin is at 4.4%, for the fiscal year. Revenue increased by more than 24% to some 5.37 billion euros from 4.32 billion euros, prior year.



For the fourth-quarter, revenue rose some 18%. Organic growth from October to December was some 16%.



Bechtle AG will publish its full, audited financial statements for fiscal 2019 on 19 March 2020.



