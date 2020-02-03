Form F-1 Filed with the SEC on Friday, January 31, 2020
GAN plc ("GAN" or the "Company"), an award-winning developer and supplier of enterprise-level B2B Internet gambling software, services and online gaming content in the United States, today announced it confidentially submitted on Friday, January 31, 2020, a draft registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed public listing of its common stock. The public listing is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.
This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.
GAN: Overview
GAN is a leading business-to-business ("B2B") supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions ("SaaS") to the US land-based casino industry. The Company has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to land-based US casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming.
GAN is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GAN).
For more information please visit www.GAN.com.
