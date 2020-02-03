The global education apps market is expected to grow by USD 46.88 billion during 2020-2024 according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200203005327/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global education apps market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Increasing job opportunities in STEM fields are encouraging students to opt for STEM subjects and encouraging learners to install STEM-based education apps that can prepare them for the job market. Developing and developed economies across the globe are striving to implement and improve STEM education systems. Emerging app developers are investing in the development of new apps to cater to different aspects of the STEM segment. For instance, apps such as Hopscotch and Lightbot help students in understanding coding technology. Similarly, apps such as Pocket Universe, NASA Visualization Explorer, and Stephen Hawking's Snapshots of the Universe can be installed by users interested in astronomy and space science. Thus, increasing STEM-based job opportunities coupled with the growing demand for STEM-based apps will drive the education apps market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41164

As per Technavio, the growing focus on wearable technology will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Education Apps Market: Growing Focus on Wearable Technology

The growing focus on wearable technology is an emerging trend in this market space. Wearable technology in the education industry plays a key role in engaging students and improving their focus on learning. These technologies improve communication between teachers and students by facilitating a platform for sharing ideas, implementing processes, and exchanging feedback. Wearable smart devices are a growing trend in the global education apps market. Smart devices allow a user to install apps and learn through audio-visual materials anytime. The option of storing data on the cloud has further encouraged users to adopt wearable devices.

"Increase in penetration of phone internet, growing government initiatives, rising demand for game-based learning, and mounting emphasis on technology-based course delivery are few other factors expected to trigger the education apps market growth during the forecast period", says a market research analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Education Apps Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the education apps market by end-user (higher education and pre-K-12) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America and MEA).

APAC led the education apps market share in 2019, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. The APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due the wide learning base in countries such as India, China, and Japan and advances in technology in the education sector in countries such as Australia and Singapore.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

End-user Segmentation

Higher Education

Pre-K-12

Geographic Segmentation

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200203005327/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/