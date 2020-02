The efficiency of the solar cell, which is made with a standard M2 wafer, was raised by around 0.7% through an improved busbarless screen printing metallization process based on heterojunction (HJT) processes developed with manufacturing equipment provided by Swiss specialist Meyer Burger.France's solar energy research INES, part of the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA), and renewable energy company Enel Green Power, a unit of Italian power company Enel, claim to have achieved a 24.63% conversion efficiency for a heterojunction solar cell based on a standard M2 wafer. ...

