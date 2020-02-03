Oklahoma Is No. 2 State for Cannabis DispensariesThe U.S. marijuana industry is growing at a rapid pace. Right now, recreational cannabis is legal in 11 states (and D.C.) and medical marijuana is legal in 33 states. Both of those numbers are expected to go up in 2020.And whether it's medical marijuana or recreational weed, Americans need to buy it from a dispensary.Thanks to the growing acceptance of cannabis over the last decade, dispensaries have been.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...