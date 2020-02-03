Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN) As at close of business on 31-January-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 673.11p INCLUDING current year revenue 691.87p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 663.92p INCLUDING current year revenue 682.68p LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808 ---