Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 31-January-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 365.28p INCLUDING current year revenue 372.55p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 358.75p INCLUDING current year revenue 366.02p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---