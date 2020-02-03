Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Holding in Company 03-Feb-2020 / 11:59 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 1a. Identity of the issuer Eve Sleep plc or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Jupiter Asset Management Limited City and country of registered office (if applicable) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name State Street City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the 31st January 2020 threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 6. Date on which issuer 3rd February 2020 notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of % of voting Total of Total number of voting rights through both in voting rights of rights financial % (8.A + issuervii attache instruments 8.B) d to (total of 8.B 1 shares + 8.B 2) (total of 8. A) Resulting 12.99% 0% 12.99% 263,444,823 situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position of 13.14% 0% 13.14% 263,444,823 previous notificatio n (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights of shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 Directive Directive Directive of 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) Directiv (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) e 2004/109 /EC) (DTR5.2. 1) Ordinary N/A 34,235,074 N/A 12.99% Shares GB00BYWMFT51 SUBTOTAL 8. 34,235,074 12.99% A B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting % of financial datex Conversion rights that may be voting instrument Periodxi acquired if the rights instrument is exercised/converted. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 N/A N/A B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number % of of datex Conversion of voting financ Period xi voting rights ial rights instru settlementxii ment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 N/A N/A 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through X which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) Namexv % of % of Total of both if it equals voting voting or is higher than the rights if rights notifiable threshold it equals through or is financia higher l than the instrume notifiable nts if threshold it equals or is higher than the notifiab le threshol d Jupiter Fund Management Plc Jupiter Fund Management Group Limited Jupiter Asset Management Group Limited Knightsbridge Asset Management Limited Jupiter Investment Management Group Limited Jupiter Asset 12.99% 0% 12.99% Management Limited 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder N/A The number and % of N/A voting rights held The date until which the N/A voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi Contact: Jon Watson Telephone Number: 0203 817 1672 Place of completion London,UK Date of completion 3rd February 2020 ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Category Code: HOL TIDM: EVE LEI Code: 2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 Sequence No.: 44182 EQS News ID: 966347 End of Announcement EQS News Service

