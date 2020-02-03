MCTC Holdings, Inc: Robert L. Hymers III Joins MCTC as Chief Financial Officer

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2020 / MCTC Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCTC), a cannabinoid science forward company developing unique hemp infusion technologies, is pleased to announce it has added cannabis industry veteran, Mr. Robert L. Hymers III, as its Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Hymers, a current director of the Company, brings with him an extensive background in corporate finance, treasury, financial planning and analysis, tax, investor relations, strategic planning and risk management along with a deep understanding of the hemp and cannabis industries.

"The addition of Robert Hymers to the management team significantly strengthens our Company. He brings a unique combination of financial knowledge, executive insight and managerial talent that will help us not only in financial reporting and compliance, but also relative to both strategic planning and tactical execution. We welcome Robert to his new role with the MCTC family," commented Arman Tabatabei, Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Hymers is the Managing Partner of Pinnacle Tax Services in Los Angeles and was previously Chief Financial Officer and Director of Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC: MCOA) and has significant experience in matters concerning tax accounting, auditing, SEC reporting, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate finance. Mr. Hymers holds a Master of Science in Taxation and a Bachelor's of Science in Accountancy, in addition to a CPA license.

Regarding the appointment as MCTC's Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Hymers said, "I am honored with my new role with MCTC. We are bringing not only unique intellectual property to the hemp extract and cannabis marketplaces, but we are also beginning to introduce highly innovative products based on our IP. It's an exciting time in the marketplace and I am looking forward to helping the Company achieve its objectives while seeking to maximize shareholder value."

The Company has recently filed six patents on hemp extract technologies and delivery systems. As previously announced, the Company plans to continue other areas of delivery systems research including its programs pertaining to cannabinoid glycosides, polymeric cannabinoid nanoparticles and nanofibers, and its hemp extract-based alcohol replacement technologies. The Company has also recently announced a new research project named THC-V Skinny Cannabinoid Project Varin for THC-V infusions, nanoparticles, and nanofibers, which it is in the process of launching.

