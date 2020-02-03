The "UK Executive Education Market Outlook to 2023 By Type of Management Development Programs (Finance, Strategy, Leadership, Ethics and others), By Duration of the Course (1 day, 1-2 days, 2-3 days, 3-5 days, 5-10 days and 10+ days) and By Type of Universities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the UK Executive management development programs (MDP) industry. The report covers various aspects including an introduction to the UK Executive MDP market, business cycle, issues and challenges, trends and developments, SWOT analysis, competitive landscape, and government regulations.

The report concludes with market projections and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

Market Overview

The UK Executive MDP market is at the growing stage, supported by the growth of a number of professionals who wish to pursue these courses while continuing their job, especially in the Strategy and Leadership vertical, along with rising demand for customized programs in the country.

The students are driven by the brand value of the institution and value-add from the course which is the major aspect in deciding the course and the college.

UK Executive MDP Market Segmentation

By Type of Course.

By Duration of Course.

By Type of Colleges.

Competitive Landscape

The UK Executive MDP market is fairly concentrated. London Business School is the market leader and has the highest market share in the Executive MDP market in the UK on the basis of revenue in 2018.

This was followed by the University of Oxford, University of Cambridge, University of Cranfield and others. These market players compete on the basis of Technological Advancement and Robust Infrastructure, Strategic Alliance and Expertise Knowledge, course structure and faculty.

UK Executive MDP Future Outlook

It is anticipated that the UK Executive MDP market in terms of revenue will increase at a double-digit CAGR during the period 2018-2023E. In the UK, it is expected that the demand for one day courses will be augmented largely due to the increasing need for enhancing the new skillset among professionals.

Increasing demand from multinational companies is likely to drive future demand for Executive education courses in the UK. Evident salary hike after completion of MDP courses will increase in demand of MDP courses among the new entrants in the corporate world.

Institutes Covered:

London Business School, University of Oxford, University of Cambridge

Cranfield University, London School of Economics and Political Science

The University of Warwick, University of Bath, The University of Manchester

City, University of London, University of Edinburgh, UCL London

Middlesex University, Coventry University, University of Bristol

University of Bedforshire, Leeds Beckett University, The University of Salford

University of Cumbria, University of South Wales, Falmouth University

New Buckinghamshire University, Nottingham Trent University

The University of Westminster, University of Essex, Cardiff Metropolitian

University of Gloucestershire, King's College London, University of York

University of Southampton, Cardiff University, Oxford Brookes University

Bangor University, London Metropolitan University, University of Kent

University of Northumbria at Newcastle, University of Hertfordshire

Edge Hill University, The University of the West of Scotland

Newcastle University, The University of Huddersfield

Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh

Glyndr University, University of Derby

Robert Gordon University, The University of Portsmouth



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. UK Executive Education Market Overview and Genesis

4. UK Executive Education Market Size

4.1. By Revenue and Enrollments, 2013-2018

4.2. Cross Comparison of UK Executive MDP, 2018

5. UK Executive Education Market Segmentation, 2018

5.1 By Type of MDP Courses (Strategy, Leadership, Finance, Project Management, Ethics and others), 2018

5.2. By Time Duration (0-1 Day, 1-2 Days, 2-3 Days, 3-5 Days, 5-10 Days and 10+ Days), 2018

5.3 By Types of Colleges (Public and Private), 2018

6. Target Executive Profile for MDPs in UK, 2018

7. Strategies Adopted by Colleges in UK Executive Education Courses Market

8. Trends and Developments

9. Issues and Challenges

10. Government Regulations

11. Decision Making Parameters for Students While Opting for Executive Education Courses

12. SWOT Analysis

13. Competitive Scenario for UK Executive MDP Market

14. Profiles of Major Institutes Providing Executive Education (MDP) in UK

15. UK Executive Education Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018 2023E

16. UK Executive Education Market Analyst Recommendations

