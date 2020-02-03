The "UK Executive Education Market Outlook to 2023 By Type of Management Development Programs (Finance, Strategy, Leadership, Ethics and others), By Duration of the Course (1 day, 1-2 days, 2-3 days, 3-5 days, 5-10 days and 10+ days) and By Type of Universities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the UK Executive management development programs (MDP) industry. The report covers various aspects including an introduction to the UK Executive MDP market, business cycle, issues and challenges, trends and developments, SWOT analysis, competitive landscape, and government regulations.
The report concludes with market projections and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.
Market Overview
The UK Executive MDP market is at the growing stage, supported by the growth of a number of professionals who wish to pursue these courses while continuing their job, especially in the Strategy and Leadership vertical, along with rising demand for customized programs in the country.
The students are driven by the brand value of the institution and value-add from the course which is the major aspect in deciding the course and the college.
UK Executive MDP Market Segmentation
- By Type of Course.
- By Duration of Course.
- By Type of Colleges.
Competitive Landscape
The UK Executive MDP market is fairly concentrated. London Business School is the market leader and has the highest market share in the Executive MDP market in the UK on the basis of revenue in 2018.
This was followed by the University of Oxford, University of Cambridge, University of Cranfield and others. These market players compete on the basis of Technological Advancement and Robust Infrastructure, Strategic Alliance and Expertise Knowledge, course structure and faculty.
UK Executive MDP Future Outlook
It is anticipated that the UK Executive MDP market in terms of revenue will increase at a double-digit CAGR during the period 2018-2023E. In the UK, it is expected that the demand for one day courses will be augmented largely due to the increasing need for enhancing the new skillset among professionals.
Increasing demand from multinational companies is likely to drive future demand for Executive education courses in the UK. Evident salary hike after completion of MDP courses will increase in demand of MDP courses among the new entrants in the corporate world.
Institutes Covered:
