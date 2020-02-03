Alopecia Treatment Market to Reach $3.93 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 4.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge in chronic diseases leading to hair loss, supportive policies & rise in expenditure on healthcare, and increase in geriatric population drive the growth of the global alopecia treatment market.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Alopecia Treatment Market by Drug Type (Minoxidil, Finasteride, and Other Drug Types), Indication (Androgenic Alopecia, Alopecia Areata, Alopecia Totalis, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026." According to the report, the global alopecia treatment market garnered $2.73 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $3.93 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Prime determinants of growth

Surge in chronic diseases leading to hair loss, supportive policies & rise in expenditure on healthcare, and increase in geriatric population drive the growth of the global alopecia treatment market. However, lack of sufficient demand from underdeveloped countries hinder the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential from emerging economies is expected to offer lucrative opportunities in coming years.

Request Sample Report at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6310

The minoxidil segment to continue its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on drug type, the minoxidil segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global alopecia treatment market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in various conditions such as arthritis, hypertension, depression, and cancer treatment that leads to hair loss along with rise in air & water pollution. However, the finasteride is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026, owing to factors including surge in cases of hair fall & hair problems, abundance of raw material, technological advancements in alopecia treatment, and rapid industrialization.

The androgenic alopecia segment to maintain its lead status by 2026

Based on indication, the androgenic alopecia segment contributed to the largest market share in 2018, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global alopecia treatment market, and is estimated to maintain its lead status by 2026. This is due to innovations in healthcare infrastructure, increase in adoption of androgenic alopecia treatment drugs, and rise in number of androgenic alopecia disorder patients. However, the alopecia totalis segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, owing to rise in prevalence and surge in demand for therapeutics.

North America to maintain its highest share during the forecast period

Based on region, North America accounted for the major market share, accounting for nearly half of the total market share of the global alopecia treatment market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its highest share during the forecast period. This is attributed to presence of advanced healthcare facilities along with skilled medical professionals and rise in number of R&D activities. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to surge in number of hospitals equipped with advanced medical facilities, favorable healthcare reforms, and technological advancements in healthcare.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6310

Leading market players

Capillus, LLC

Cipla Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Transitions Hair

Vitabiotics Ltd.

Vita-Cos-Med Klett-Loch GmbH

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Dermatological Drugs Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Prostate Cancer Treatment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Mass Spectrometry Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Cancer Vaccines Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Life Science Market:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg