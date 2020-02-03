The "Europe International Remittance Market Outlook to 2023 By Inbound Outbound Remittance, By Channels (Banks, MTOs, M-wallets and Others), By Inflow Outflow Remittance Corridors, By Point of Contact (Branch Pick-up, Mobile Payment Online Transactions, Prepaid Cards)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of Europe international remittance market including market evolution, overview, genesis, market size and market segmentations. Extensive focus has been placed in quantifying the transaction value and volume over the period, 2013-2023.

The report covers aspects such as market segmentation (by channels used, by sending and receiving countries, by inbound remittance point of contact and by top flow corridors) and a brief snapshot on the major sending countries in Europe Competitive landscape of major player.

The report is useful for existing remittance companies, potential entrants, investors and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Europe International Remittance Market

Market Overview: Europe International Remittance Market is moderately concentrated and in the growth stage. The market includes both formal and informal payment service providers including banks, money transfer operators, mobile wallets, postal networks.



Market Size: The market has displayed a steady growth in terms of transaction value supported by an increase in both inbound and outbound remittances. The total transaction value expanded displaying a CAGR of close to 4%.



By Channel: Choice of a remittance channel depends on the ease of access for payer and payee, cost involved, range of products and services offered, amount of remittance and similar. In the recent years, Europe's inbound remittances are majorly channeled through banks.



By Point of Contact: The inbound remittance market is dominated by branch pick-ups and mobile online transactions equally followed by prepaid cards in terms of remittance transaction volume.

By Major Inbound Remittance Countries: The top remittance receiving country in EU is Poland as of 2018 that accounted for a remittance inflow. The inflow is contributed by remittances sent by the emigrants of Poland from other countries to Poland as well as the remittances received from the family of immigrants in Poland who migrated to the country for studies.

By Major Outbound Remittance Countries: The outbound remittance is dominated by France in terms of transaction value in 2018. Its leading position is directly proportional to the number of migrant population entering the country each year.



By Corridors: Europe's remittance corridor with Asia accounted for the highest share in the remittance market of the region in terms of the remittance transaction value in 2018.



Competition Stage and Positioning: The Europe market is moderately concentrated with majority of the market being captured by MTOs Banks in 2018.

Future Projections: The inbound remittance is expected to showcase a CAGR close to 4% and the outbound remittance is anticipated to showcase a CAGR close to 7% by value of transactions during 2018-2023. In terms of volume of transactions, the inbound remittance is expected to register a CAGR close to 1% and the outbound remittance is expected to showcase a CAGR close to 0.5% during the same period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Europe International Remittance Market Overview Genesis

4. Europe International Remittance Ecosystem-Entity types, List of Players, Market Positioning Strategies, 2018

5. Europe International Remittance Market Size, 2013-2018

5.1. Europe Inbound Remittance Transaction Value, Volume and Average Transaction, 2013-2018

5.2. Europe Outbound Remittance Transaction Value, Volume and Average Transaction Size, 2013-2018

5.3. Market Growth Drivers Challenges

6. Europe Remittance Market Segmentation, 2018

6.1. By Remittance Channel, 2018

6.2. By Major Inbound Remittance Countries (Poland, Portugal, Italy UK, Romania and Other EU-28 Countries), 2013-2018

6.3. By Major Outbound Remittance Countries (France, Spain, UK, Italy, Germany and Other EU-28 Countries), 2013-2018

6.4. By Point of Contact Inbound Remittance (Branch Pick-up, Mobile Payments and Online Transactions and Prepaid Cards), 2018

6.5. By Top Flow Corridors, 2018

7. Snapshots of Major Countries in Europe Remittance Market

8. Regulatory Landscape In Europe Remittance Market

9. Decision Making Process for Choosing Remittance Channel in Europe Remittance Market

10. Pain Points of Customers in Europe Remittance Market

11. SWOT Analysis for Europe Remittance and Bill Payments Market

12. Competitive Landscape in Europe Remittance Market

13. Europe Remittance Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2023E

13.1. By Value of Remittance, 2018-2023E

13.2. By Segments, 2023E

13.2.1. By Remittance Channel, 2023E

13.2.2. By Point of Contact, 2023E

13.2.3. By Flow Corridors, 2023E

14. Analyst Recommendation in Europe Remittance Market

Companies Mentioned

HSBC Bank

Lloyds Bank

BNP Paribas

Barclays Plc

Deutsche Bank

Bank of China

Credit Agricole

BBVA Dinero Express

Unicredit Banca

Western Union

Money Gram

Ria Money Transfer

Transferwise

UAE Exchange

World Remit

Metro Remittance

Azimo

RemitGuru

Xoom by Paypal

Skrill

Neteller

Postbank

La Poste and PosteItaliane



