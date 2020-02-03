

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health (CVS) said that Richard Swift, Richard Bracken and Mark Bertolini will not stand for reelection at the company's 2020 Annual Meeting. So, the Board will be reduced from 16 to 13 directors.



Swift, the former Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of Foster Wheeler Ltd., will be retiring from the Board after having reached the mandatory retirement age. He has served as a director of CVS Health since September 2006.



Bracken, the former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HCA Inc. and HCA Holdings, Inc., will be leaving the Board and retiring from board service after a 45 year career in health care. He has served as a director since January 2015.



Bertolini, the former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aetna Inc., became a director upon the November 2018 closing of CVS Health's acquisition of Aetna. After the successful integration of the Aetna business, Bertolini will not continue as a member of the Board after the Annual Meeting.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CVS HEALTH-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de