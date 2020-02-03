IMIDomics S.L. today announced they have entered into a strategic collaboration with Gossamer Bio, Inc., to advance the discovery and development of novel treatments to address patients with Immune-Mediated Inflammatory Diseases (IMIDs). IMIDs affect large populations across the globe, are chronic and costly conditions, and affect patients in the prime of their lives. They constitute a broad class of diseases, including inflammatory bowel disease, multiple sclerosis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, and systemic lupus erythematosus, in which dysregulation of the immune response leads to inflammatory pathophysiology and ultimately tissue destruction.

The collaboration will give Gossamer's world-class immunology research and development team the ability to benefit from IMIDomics' unique clinical and molecular patient database to ultimately inform product discovery and development strategy. The agreement allows Gossamer to select and collaborate with IMIDomics on multiple projects, the first project being in the field of inflammatory bowel disease.

"We are thrilled to work with Gossamer towards our shared goal of advancing care for patients suffering from IMIDs, and are confident our platform will accelerate Gossamer's efforts to deliver important medicines for patients in need," said Dr. Sara Marsal Barril, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of IMIDomics. "Exquisite characterization of IMID patients is critical to the determination of accurate diagnoses and employment of effective treatments, as well as the elucidation of disease mechanisms and discovery of new, effective medicines."

"We are very excited to collaborate with IMIDomics, who have assembled a unique and world-class platform for clinical and molecular profiling of IMID patients, biobanking and analytics," said Luisa Salter-Cid, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Gossamer. "Their platform will drive a deeper understanding of IMID patients and disease biology, which we hope will inform our strategy for drug discovery and development. Together we have the opportunity to deliver on our common mission of improving patient lives."

About IMIDomics

IMIDomics provides critical insights for treating patients with Immune-Mediated Inflammatory Diseases (IMIDs). IMIDomics' comprehensive platform integrates access to a dynamic and high quality IMID patient biobank, corresponding curated clinical data, associated proprietary multiomics molecular data and world-class clinical expertise. The company's analytics platform extracts unique insights into disease biology and patient conditions through our proprietary interactive portal. IMIDomics' unique capabilities result in novel insights that drive drug discovery and development, and guide precision treatment of patients. For more information, please visit www.imidomics.com.

