United States Antimony Corporation: U.S. Antimony Has Started Production at Los Juarez Gold and Silver Plant

THOMPSON FALLS, MT / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2020 / United States Antimony Corporation ("USAC"), (NYSE American:UAMY) reported that pilot phase production of the Mexican Los Juarez gold, silver, and antimony deposit through the cyanide leach plant has commenced.

Following is the progress:

1. The crushing circuit and flotation mill have been run and are in good operating condition.

2. The transfer of the flotation tailings to the cyanide leach plant has been successful.

3. The primary conditioning tank in the leach plant has been replaced with direct piping to the leach tanks to cut costs and expedite leaches.

4. Fire laboratory equipment, an atomic adsorption spectrophotometer, ventilation fans, a silicon carbide tilt and pour furnace for reducing production to dore bars has been installed, baghouse and other equipment has been installed and is operational

Puerto Blanco laboratory

5. Four technicians have been trained to assay and adjust operating parameters.

Atomic adsorption spectrophotometer

John "Gus" Gustavsen training technicians

Charging cupels for assay of silver and gold

6. Two production leaches have been run, and we are awaiting third party assays for disclosure.

Leach tank with cyanide to dissolve silver and gold in progress

Estimated sales during January 20 are as follows:

Product January2020 Antimony pounds 122,676 BRZ zeolite tons 734

The average Rotterdam price for antimony metal during December 2019 was $5,845.83 per metric ton or $2.65 per pound. A major BRZ zeolite customer that has not purchased for several months is now buying product again after building a new plant. Seasonal sales of BRZ zeolite for pool and spa applications are picking up.

CEO John Lawrence said "The beginning of gold and silver production for USAC is excellent at a time when most non-ferrous metal prices are challenged. The cash flow from the precious metals will supplement the BRZ zeolite and antimony production."

About U.S. Antimony

US Antimony is a growing, vertically-integrated natural resource company that has production and diversified operations in precious metals, zeolite and antimony.

Forward Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events, including matters related to the Company's operations, pending contracts and future revenues, ability to execute on its increased production and installation schedules for planned capital expenditures and the size of forecasted deposits. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the Company's most recent filings, including Form 10-KSB with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:

US Antimony Corp.

PO Box 643 47 Cox Gulch Rd.

Thompson Falls, Montana 59873-0643

406-827-3523, FAX: 406-827-3543

tfl3543@blackfoot.net

SOURCE: US Antimony Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/574844/US-Antimony-Has-Started-Production-at-Los-Juarez-Gold-and-Silver-Plant