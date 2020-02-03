Capstone Turbine Corporation: Capstone Expands Fast Growing Caribbean Market to 6.65 MWs with New Microturbine for Renowned Rum Distillery in Jamaica

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2020 / Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (Nasdaq:CPST), the world's leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, announced today that it continues to expand the microturbine market in the Caribbean as it secured an order from a renowned rum distillery in Jamaica.

The new C200S order includes a Capstone supplied integrated roof-mounted heat recovery module (HRM) and a 10-year factory protection plan (FPP). Innovative Energy Company Limited (IEC) (www.ieclja.com), Capstone's exclusive regional distributor for Jamaica, secured the 200 kW project, which is scheduled to be commissioned by March 2020. The C200S order increases Capstone's microturbine fleet in the Caribbean to 6.65 MWs.

The distillery required an efficient and cost-effective energy solution that could provide on-site power and hot water needed for the production process. Rather than rely on the expensive local utility, management selected a low-pressure natural gas-fueled Capstone microturbine deployed in a combined heat and power (CHP) application. The thermal energy from the exhaust of the microturbine is captured and converted into space heating and hot water for the facility. In this configuration, the overall efficiency exceeds 80%, providing a more reliable and economical solution than the local utility.

The Capstone solution will be configured as a dual-mode application and will be capable of providing back-up power to critical loads in the event of a grid outage. In addition, Capstone's all-inclusive 10-year FPP will provide comprehensive service coverage, including engine overhauls, as well as all scheduled and unscheduled maintenance at a fixed cost for the entire 10-year term.

"As consumers become more interested in the origins of their food and drinks, and as corporate and social responsibility policies dominate business discussions, producers of all sizes are exploring how to make their supply chains more sustainable," stated Darren Jamison, Capstone Turbine's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Producers are learning that sustainability is not just in the best interest of the environment, but it's also beneficial for business," added Mr. Jamison.

The adoption of energy-efficient technologies, like Capstone microturbines, has the potential to create a material impact on reducing overall energy consumption and improve competitiveness by directly lowering a business's overhead costs and increasing energy efficiency.

"Over the past couple of years I have met with various end-use customers and potential customers in Jamaica, alongside our regional distributor partner, IEC, and it has been abundantly clear that companies are increasingly turning to alternative technologies for lowering their overall energy costs, as power rates on the island have historically been anywhere from 28-36 cents per kWh, and looking for new and better ways to lower their carbon footprint," concluded Mr. Jamison.

