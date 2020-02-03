OwnerLand Realty: Realtor Jeff Williamson Collects Shoes for Global Charity Soles4Souls

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2020 / Cincinnati Realtor Jeff Williamson, of OwnerLand Realty, spearheads donation drive for Soles4Souls to help people in need.

Williamson is hosting a donation drive for Soles4Souls for the month of February. New or gently worn pairs of shoes can be dropped off at OwnerLand Realty at 629 Woodsway Drive in Loveland.

The shoes will be delivered to Soles4Souls - a non-profit social enterprise that creates sustainable jobs and provides relief through the distribution of shoes and clothing around the world.

"Businesses and individuals that host donation drives for Soles4Souls help us fulfill our mission by providing short-term relief and long-term solutions to global poverty," said Buddy Teaster, Soles4Souls CEO. "Every single one of those pairs of shoes collected by our partners makes a difference in someone's life."

Jeff Williamson has been active in the community for years, a licensed Realtor in the Cincinnati market for over 14 years, and an Ownerland Realty top producer for the last several years.

For more information about Ownerland Realty or if you are interested in dropping off shoes, please call 513-205-7904, or visit https://www.jeffwilliamsonhomes.com. For more information about getting involved with Soles4Souls or to become an official drop-off location, visit https://soles4souls.org/get-involved/.

About Jeff Williamson, OwnerLand Realty, Jeff Williamson Group

Jeff Williamson works with home buyers and sellers in the Cincinnati and surrounding areas of Loveland, Milford, Mason, Landen/Deerfield Twp, West Chester, Norwood, Indian Hill, Sycamore Twp, Montgomery and Madeira, OH. He is a buyer's and listing agent, specializing in first-time buyers, investment consulting and move-up purchases. For more information, please call 513-205-7904, or visit https://www.jeffwilliamsonhomes.com. OwnerLand Realty is located at 629 Woodsway Dr., Loveland, OH 45140.

About Soles4Souls

Soles4Souls disrupts the cycle of poverty by creating sustainable jobs and providing relief through the distribution of shoes and clothing around the world. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the organization repurposes product to supply its micro-enterprise, disaster relief and direct assistance programs. Since 2006, we have distributed more than 35 million pairs of shoes in 127 countries and generated over $250 million in economic impact. A non-profit social enterprise, Soles4Souls earns more than 70% of its income and commits 100% of donations to programs.

For media inquiries, please call THE NALA at 805.650.6121, ext. 361.

SOURCE: OwnerLand Realty

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/574700/Realtor-Jeff-Williamson-Collects-Shoes-for-Global-Charity-Soles4Souls